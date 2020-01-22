Global  

AI Helps 3D Printing

PrintFixer is a new AI-based tool that can get a 3D print right in fewer attempts. Put another way, you don't have to be an expert any more because AI can do the job for you.

Recent related news from verified sources

Making 3-D Printing Smarter With Machine Learning

3-D printing is often touted as the future of manufacturing. It allows us to directly build objects from computer-generated designs, meaning industry can...
Eurasia Review

