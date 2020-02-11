iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ - the best ultra-premium smartphones
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () Samsung has made sure that Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max and the new Galaxy S20+ are direct competitors. With Samsung pushing further into the ultra-premium range with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, does Apple still offer enough to the prosumer six months after the release of the iPhone 11 Pro Max?
Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset. It's a battle of the biggest, fastest and most expensive phones Apple and Samsung offer!
· Samsung just unveiled its three new smartphones, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.
· Samsung focused on two major things in...