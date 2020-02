The Free Software Foundation wants Microsoft to keep Windows 7 alive as a free operating system. Microsoft stopped providing free security patches and support for Windows 7 earlier this month. Although the popular operating system reached its 10th birthday last fall, some 200 million PCs around the globe still run it, according to industry estimates.



Recent related videos from verified sources Scam Making The Rounds Affecting Microsoft Computer Users The Better Business Bureau warns of crooks who might look to trick you into paying for an "expiring Windows license." Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:26Published on January 20, 2020 NSA warns Microsoft of 'severe,' 'critical' security weakness in Windows 10 The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published on January 15, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19564, updates Calendar Today, Microsoft rolls out the latest Windows 10 Preview build to Insiders on the Fast ring. Build 19564 includes some graphics settings improvements and updates...

betanews 1 week ago



Play Sonic, NBA 2K20, and Super Monkey Ball for FREE this weekend on Xbox One Microsoft is launching a Free Play Days event this weekend. Not to be confused with the usual free Games with Gold program, these promotions generally offer up a...

9to5Toys 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this