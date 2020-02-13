Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > 'AirPods Pro Lite' Production Reportedly Pushed Back From Planned Q2 Start

'AirPods Pro Lite' Production Reportedly Pushed Back From Planned Q2 Start

MacRumours.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Last week, Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes made a passing reference to upcoming "AirPod Pro Lite" earphones without offering any details on the product, leading to confusion about whether this would be a third-generation version of the regular AirPods or a new member of the AirPods Pro family.
While we still don't have a full picture of what to expect with these upcoming earphones, DigiTimes today published another short paywalled blurb specifically describing ‌AirPods Pro‌ Lite as an "entry-level version of Apple's ‌AirPods Pro‌ series" and saying that production will not kick off in the second quarter of this year as originally planned.

Production of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ Lite, an entry-level version of Apple's ‌AirPods Pro‌ series, is unlikely to kick off in the second quarter as originally planned, according to industry sources.

We haven't heard any specific rumors about these ‌AirPods Pro‌ Lite earphones, or updates to the ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ were just released in October, so we're not expecting an update for some time yet, while the second-generation ‌AirPods‌ are coming up on a year old in March.

We'll update this article with any additional details once DigiTimes expands its blurb into a full story.Related Roundups: AirPods 2, AirPods Pro
Tags: digitimes.com, AirPods Pro Lite
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Neutral), AirPods Pro (Buy Now)

This article, "'AirPods Pro Lite' Production Reportedly Pushed Back From Planned Q2 Start" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple May Be Working On Cheaper “AirPods Pro Lite”: Report

Apple is working with several supply chain partners to launch a number of new products in the market. As reported by Digitimes (via MacRumors), Apple is on the...
Fossbytes Also reported by •AppleInsiderMacRumours.com

AirPods Pro are sold out just about everywhere, lock-in a sale price today at $235

Amazon offers the new Apple AirPods Pro for *$234.98 shipped*. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AminaMelek

iAM The coronavirus outbreak reportedly delays planned AirPods Pro Lite production 3 hours ago

ajit1989

Ajit RT @iDownloadBlog: The coronavirus outbreak reportedly delays planned AirPods Pro Lite production https://t.co/m6x1wgU92G https://t.co/F7GR… 4 hours ago

iStoreSMD

iPhoneiac.com The coronavirus outbreak reportedly delays planned AirPods Pro Lite production https://t.co/kjhLWgTLRA 4 hours ago

thomas_domville

AnonyMouse The coronavirus outbreak reportedly delays planned AirPods Pro Lite production https://t.co/1JxoeBaj8k 5 hours ago

jdaIrymple

Jim Dalrymple Is this article stolen from someone else? Yep. https://t.co/exYY2yDnxY 6 hours ago

MidAtlConsult

MidAtlanticConsult The coronavirus outbreak reportedly delays planned AirPods Pro Lite production - https://t.co/TtlpqDUX6C https://t.co/9USLlzNC4m 7 hours ago

iDownloadBlog

iDownloadBlog The coronavirus outbreak reportedly delays planned AirPods Pro Lite production https://t.co/m6x1wgU92G https://t.co/F7GR9yfZeG 7 hours ago

WestCoastTeam

Pip Reynolds RT @DigiSlice: 🎧Reportedly production for the rumored Apple's entry-level 'AirPods Pro Lite' has been delayed, won't start in the second qu… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.