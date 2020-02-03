Global  

Apple Maps Transit Directions Go Live in Various EU Countries

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Over the last 48 hours, Apple Maps has expanded its transit directions coverage across Europe. Using the app, travelers in cities across France, Germany, Spain, and possibly other countries in the EU are now able to access departure times and transit routes for various modes of public transport including buses, trams, metro trains, and more.Screenshot credit: @guillamet

Apple has yet to update its official list of locations for which Maps offers Transit data, possibly because some of the real-time information is still being deployed. There have been a few reports that some cities in the aforementioned countries are still displaying uneven transit coverage.

Google Maps has supported transit directions for several years now, but ‌‌Apple Maps‌‌ has been steadily catching up with detailed routing information in recent years.

Transit coverage began in 2015 with an initial rollout in Baltimore, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, and China. Since then, Apple has expanded the feature to many other regions around the world.

This article, "Apple Maps Transit Directions Go Live in Various EU Countries" first appeared on MacRumors.com

