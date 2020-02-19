Global  

R&M introduces new mechanism for MPO and LC connectors

CRN Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Read Article R&M is helping users ensure simpler insertion and removal of FO patch cords. Network technicians also operate the new push-pull mechanism for MPO and LC connectors using the rear strain relief sleeve. The recently launched technology is called QuickRelease, or QR for short. It helps increase the packing density of FO ports in […]

The post R&M introduces new mechanism for MPO and LC connectors appeared first on CRN - India.
ncnmagazine

NCN Magazine R&M Introduces New Mechanism for MPO and LC Connectors #MPOConnectors #LCConnectors @reichle_massari https://t.co/ulztkYZWTU via @NCNONLINE 4 days ago

crndotin

CRN India R&M introduces new mechanism for #MPO and LC connectors https://t.co/w1IYDT2zsL | #channelnews #technews #artificialintelligence #AI #RPA 4 days ago

changeagentspr

CHANGE AGENTS PR R&M Introduces New Mechanism for MPO and LC Connectors https://t.co/q3Zs7aKw7v 5 days ago

geethagshetty11

Geetha Shetty R&M Introduces New Mechanism for MPO and LC Connectors https://t.co/wforAL7ZYV 5 days ago

sumalathag9

sumalatha R&M Introduces New Mechanism for MPO and LC Connectors https://t.co/vhgJy7p19K 5 days ago

