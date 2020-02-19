Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Read Article R&M is helping users ensure simpler insertion and removal of FO patch cords. Network technicians also operate the new push-pull mechanism for MPO and LC connectors using the rear strain relief sleeve. The recently launched technology is called QuickRelease, or QR for short. It helps increase the packing density of FO ports in […]



The post R&M introduces new mechanism for MPO and LC connectors appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

