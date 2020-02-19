Adobe Photoshop delivers dark mode, better object selection for 30th anniversary

Adobe Photoshop has turned 30 years old, and in honor of the milestone, Adobe is releasing new updates to both Mac and iOS versions of the creative software with dark mode support better content-aware fill tools, and more.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Photoshop Turns 30, Updated With Dark Mode Support on Mac and Object Selection Tool on iPad Adobe is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Photoshop today with several updates to the app across the Mac and iPad. A key new feature on the Mac is support...

MacRumours.com 12 hours ago



Adobe Updates Photoshop in Celebration of Its 30th Anniversary Both Adobe's Photoshop and Lightroom have received some updates this week, including solid upgrades to Content-Aware workflow, the Lens Blur tool, and...

ExtremeTech 12 hours ago





Tweets about this