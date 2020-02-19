Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Adobe Photoshop delivers dark mode, better object selection for 30th anniversary

Adobe Photoshop delivers dark mode, better object selection for 30th anniversary

AppleInsider Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Adobe Photoshop has turned 30 years old, and in honor of the milestone, Adobe is releasing new updates to both Mac and iOS versions of the creative software with dark mode support better content-aware fill tools, and more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Photoshop Turns 30, Updated With Dark Mode Support on Mac and Object Selection Tool on iPad

Adobe is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Photoshop today with several updates to the app across the Mac and iPad. A key new feature on the Mac is support...
MacRumours.com

Adobe Updates Photoshop in Celebration of Its 30th Anniversary

Adobe Updates Photoshop in Celebration of Its 30th AnniversaryBoth Adobe's Photoshop and Lightroom have received some updates this week, including solid upgrades to Content-Aware workflow, the Lens Blur tool, and...
ExtremeTech


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.