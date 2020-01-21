Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Qualcomm's X60 5G modem could be used in 2021 iPhone models

Qualcomm's X60 5G modem could be used in 2021 iPhone models

AppleInsider Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem, a third-generation system for 5G connectivity in smartphones, but one that Apple is more likely to be using for its 2021 iPhone releases rather than 2020's "iPhone 12" models.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition [Video]Sisters can open each other’s iPhone using face recognition

Two sisters with a four-year age gap can open each other's iPhones using face recognition - despite looking very different.Care workers Hanife Berisha and Eva Krasniqi might be sisters but are far from..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X60 5G modem has an audience of one: Apple

Qualcomm has unveiled the next generation of its .5G modem, the X60, and it's a thinly veiled bid to lock up the iPhone.
PC World

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FawelFaiz

trap RT @appleinsider: The @Qualcomm #Snapdragon #X60 5G modem boasts simultaneous sub-6GHz and mmWave usage and 7.5Gbps download speeds, but it… 2 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Qualcomm's X60 5G modem could be used in 2021 iPhone models https://t.co/ahxo6EjkuO $AAPL https://t.co/KZt4HdiRVM 24 minutes ago

primo4k

primo4k  The Qualcomm #Snapdragon #X60 5G modem boasts simultaneous sub-6GHz and mmWave usage and 7.5Gbps download speeds, b… https://t.co/V3wFgM9tHC 27 minutes ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: The Qualcomm #Snapdragon #X60 5G modem boasts simultaneous sub-6GHz and mmWave usage and 7.5Gbps down… https://t.co/gK4kpggxJX 30 minutes ago

LittleStickers

ThoseLittleStickers "Qualcomm's X60 5G modem could be used in 2021 iPhone models" https://t.co/hB7EP00j3l #TLS #News 58 minutes ago

A51FR3D

Asif APPLE: Qualcomm's X60 5G modem could be used in 2021 iPhone models: Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon X60 5G Mod… https://t.co/FjfP3qZFKr 1 hour ago

bellware_io

Bellware Qualcomm's X60 5G modem could be used in 2021 iPhone models https://t.co/NLg52ZiKlz 1 hour ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Qualcomm's X60 5G modem could be used in 2021 iPhone models https://t.co/HNugvRZ1Po https://t.co/6uz2oIc0hf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.