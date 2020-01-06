Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Following beta testing, Microsoft today released its new Office app for iPhone, bringing together Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in a single app.

The main benefit of the unified Office app is that it requires only a single download with a much smaller file size, but it does have a few unique features, including camera integration for easily converting photos of documents and tables into Word and Excel files. The app also has a new Actions pane that supports a number of common tasks like signing PDFs and scanning QR codes.



Microsoft's standalone Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps remain available and were recently updated with a simplified three-tab layout.



The new Microsoft Office app is available on the App Store.



(Thanks, Michaël!)



This article, "Microsoft Office App Released for iPhone, Combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint" first appeared on MacRumors.com



