Apple granted restraining order against man who twice trespassed on Tim Cook's property

AppleInsider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Recently unearthed court documents reveal Apple filed for, and received, a temporary restraining order against an "aggressive" stalker who harassed and threatened the safety of CEO Tim Cook and other executives.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man it says has been stalking Tim Cook (AAPL)

Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man it says has been stalking Tim Cook (AAPL)· Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man it says is harassing CEO Tim Cook.  · The filings state that Rakesh Sharma has been...
Business Insider

Tim Cook details Apple’s response to coronavirus outbreak in memo to employees

Following Apple’s update for investors earlier this afternoon, Tim Cook has sent a memo to employees further addressing the coronavirus situation. In the memo,...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsider

