Just in: Apple's 6-core 15" MacBook Pro drops to $1,749, lowest price on record

B&H has slashed the price of Apple's Mid 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro to just $1,749, a discount of $650 off and the lowest price ever. But supply is limited and this deal may sell out at any time.



Recent related news from verified sources New price drop: Apple's 8-core MacBook Pro gets massive $700 discount Fresh price cuts have just been issued on Apple MacBook Pros, with savings of up to $700 off and prices as low as $1,199. Many of these deals deliver the lowest...

AppleInsider 1 week ago



Lowest price ever: Apple's Mac Pro (3.5GHz, 32GB, 256GB, 580X) drops to $5,399, save on tax w/ Payboo Apple's Mac Pro (Late 2019) has dropped to the lowest price on record at B&H Photo, with the 8-core model now $600 off exclusively for AI readers. Plus, grab...

AppleInsider 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this