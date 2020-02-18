Global  

Just in: Apple's 6-core 15" MacBook Pro drops to $1,749, lowest price on record

AppleInsider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
B&H has slashed the price of Apple's Mid 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro to just $1,749, a discount of $650 off and the lowest price ever. But supply is limited and this deal may sell out at any time.
