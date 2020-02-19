MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera Setup

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Arlo to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Arlo Pro 2 Camera setup that includes two wire-free cameras and an audio doorbell.



Arlo makes a range of different home security cameras, but the Pro 2 Cameras are HomeKit-enabled and can be added to your HomeKit setup so that they can be viewed within the Home app.

The two camera setup that comes with a doorbell is priced at $315 on Amazon, but there are also systems that include a single camera or up to six cameras for securing your entire home.



The Arlo Pro 2 features 1080p HD resolution with a night vision feature that triggers in low light so you can see activity even in the dark. There's a 130 degree viewing angle so you can see most of what's happening in a room.

Two-way audio is included so you can listen to the camera's audio and talk to the person on the other end through your iPhone, and there's a useful 100+ decibel smart security siren that can be activated from anywhere.



Motion and sound detection are included so you can get notifications whenever the camera detects something unusual, and Arlo offers seven days of free cloud storage with upgrade options available. For those who prefer on-device storage, a USB drive can be connected to the base station.

Arlo Pro 2 cameras are wire-free and battery powered, which means they can be placed anywhere, but there is an option to plug them in to unlock 24/7 continuous video recording, three second look back to see what happens before an event triggers, and activity zones that limit where motion detection is used. You can use Arlo cameras indoors or outdoors as they have an IP65 water and dust resistance rating.

Arlo also sells the Audio Doorbell, which is meant to work in conjunction with the cameras. Whenever someone presses the doorbell, you'll receive a notification in the form of a call, and you can respond back right away. Visitors are also able to leave messages that you can listen to remotely through your ‌iPhone‌.

We have a two camera Arlo Pro 2 setup to give away, which also comes with the Arlo Audio Doorbell. To enter to win the ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.



Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only *U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter*. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.Arlo



The contest will run from today (February 21) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 28. The winner will be chosen randomly on February 28 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.Tag: giveaway



This article, "MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera Setup" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

