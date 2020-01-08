Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > VPNCity review: A new service with a good price

VPNCity review: A new service with a good price

Macworld Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
It’s not unusual for a VPN service to initially start out with a basic feature set. The company shoots for solid speeds, a good country count, and a growing number of servers, adding extra features and services over time.

VPNCity is one such service that fits this profile. Think Huge Ltd.—a technology company that specializes in online services for foreign exchange markets—began VPNCity around a year ago with enough of the basics to appeal to most users: It offers Netflix compatibility, a no-logs policy, and enough bandwidth and DDos protection for gamers.

Note: This review is part of our best VPNs roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.

*Security, software, servers, and speed*

IDG

VPNCity with an active connection.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chick-fil-A employee's energy and expertise make for one great 'combo'  [Video]Chick-fil-A employee's energy and expertise make for one great 'combo' 

This viral employee is making Chick-fil-A the reigning champ of customer service. Jeremiah Murrill is famous around Wilmington, North Carolina, for his impeccable service.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:02Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.