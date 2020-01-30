Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event?

Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event?

Macworld Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
*Updated 2/24/20:* The latest rumors point to a possible late-March event featuring new AirPods, and Apple TV refresh, and more.

Apple doesn’t often participate in big industry-wide events like CES or E3. The most valuable company in the world holds its own events, thank you very much. Several times a year, Apple invites the press and industry professionals out to a theater to hear all about its latest products and services. Apple calls these “Special Events,” and streams them online to its millions of fans.

There’s also WWDC, Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, a multi-day event in the middle of the year focused on sessions for developers, helping them make the most out of the latest Apple tools and products. It kicks off with a big keynote that serves to announce new products (typically the latest versions of iOS and macOS, as well as a few hardware products).

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump To Visit California For Fundraising Event [Video]President Trump To Visit California For Fundraising Event

President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraising event. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published

The Bachelor Two-Night Event: MONDAY and WEDNESDAY 8|7c [Video]The Bachelor Two-Night Event: MONDAY and WEDNESDAY 8|7c

Next week, 'The Bachelor' picks up with the conclusion of the Cleveland drama, and goes international to Costa Rica for an exciting two-night event MONDAY and WEDNESDAY 8|7c on ABC! The romance gets..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s March 31 event might bring over-ear AirPods, Apple TV refresh… and an iPod touch?

While last year’s annual spring Apple event was entirely devoted to services, this year’s show appears to be shaping up to bring a torrent of new hardware....
Macworld

Top Stories: Apple Event in March With iPhone 9, iPad Pro With 3D Sensing, and More?

With a number of products apparently just about ready to launch, we're starting to hear our first specific rumors about the possibility of an Apple media event...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5MacThe Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rapmno

mnopqrstu Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event? https://t.co/WBLaUIXo4Z 18 minutes ago

gentlefusion

Gentle Fusion Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event?: Updated 2/24/20: The latest rumors point to a possible late-… https://t.co/cd8E5DLKGR 44 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event? https://t.co/yYCTDvlIAg https://t.co/GA5oXyA1AW https://t.co/4HxJraHdOf 59 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event? https://t.co/yYCTDvlIAg https://t.co/GA5oXyA1AW https://t.co/4HxJraHdOf 59 minutes ago

Tech1UAE

Tech1UAE Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event? https://t.co/d2BQJ5hlOr https://t.co/R3NPoRTvyX 1 hour ago

AppleSupport

Apple Support @Zero_MSN Thanks for the question. When you tap the plus sign to add a new event to your calendar, scroll down to “… https://t.co/R9WikcFHDq 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.