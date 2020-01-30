Apple’s event calendar: When is the next Apple event?

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Updated 2/24/20:* The latest rumors point to a possible late-March event featuring new AirPods, and Apple TV refresh, and more.



Apple doesn’t often participate in big industry-wide events like CES or E3. The most valuable company in the world holds its own events, thank you very much. Several times a year, Apple invites the press and industry professionals out to a theater to hear all about its latest products and services. Apple calls these “Special Events,” and streams them online to its millions of fans.



There’s also WWDC, Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, a multi-day event in the middle of the year focused on sessions for developers, helping them make the most out of the latest Apple tools and products. It kicks off with a big keynote that serves to announce new products (typically the latest versions of iOS and macOS, as well as a few hardware products).



