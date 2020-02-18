Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak

Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak

MacRumours.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Apple has now reopened 29 of its 42 retail locations in China, according to Apple's store websites in the country that were reviewed by Bloomberg. Many of Apple's stores in China have been shut down for the last few weeks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Most locations that have been reopened continue to operate on shortened hours, with some open for less than eight hours a day. Additional stores are expected to reopen as soon as this week, but there is no word on when all Apple Stores in China will be operational.

Apple last week said that its March quarter revenue will fall short of expectations because of constrained iPhone supplies worldwide and lower customer demand for Apple products in China caused by store closures.

The shuttered stores and limited hours have significantly reduced customer traffic, and though Apple's supplier factories in areas outside of the Hubei province have reopened, ramp up to full production on devices has been slower than expected.

According to a second report from Bloomberg, Apple's ‌iPhone‌ sales started dropping in January as the coronavirus spread. Numbers supplied by a UBS research note that includes official Chinese data suggests ‌iPhone‌ sales fell 28 percent compared to the prior month, which is a larger than normal decline for that time of the year.

February sales numbers are expected to be "far worse" due to supply and demand issues related to the outbreak.

Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation and will provide additional information during its next quarterly earnings call in April.
Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tags: China, Wuhan coronavirus

This article, "Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Xbox Series X Details + Huawei's Mate Xs Is The Best Foldable To Date | Digital Trends Live 2.24.20 [Video]Xbox Series X Details + Huawei's Mate Xs Is The Best Foldable To Date | Digital Trends Live 2.24.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Xbox Series X performance specs are unveiled; With coronavirus keeping kids quarantined, they're turning to raves in the cloud; TSA has banned the use of TikTok for..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 [Video]Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virus hits Haagen-Dazs as General Mills shuts stores to cope

General Mills Inc. has temporarily closed nearly half of its Haagen-Dazs stores in China in response to the widening coronavirus outbreak, the company said...
bizjournals

China economy: Why it matters to you

As China struggles to cope with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we look at the scale and importance of it's financial might.
BBC News


Tweets about this

AndreDFoxx13

Andre' D. Foxx RT @markgurman: New story: Apple has re-opened over half of its retail stores in China (29 out of 42) with limited hours after the store cl… 4 minutes ago

_S03D

🧧DJ Xian 🅂🅁 RT @MacRumors: Over Half of Apple’s Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/Rtm71g5gO1 by @julipuli… 4 minutes ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/V4Vtce5aOy 6 minutes ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Over Half of Apple’s Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple has now… https://t.co/uTAPuAGLbR #infosec 9 minutes ago

iPhone_News

All Apple, Always | News, Reviews, Guides Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/EvFUJIgSwq 10 minutes ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/eZE5OSyk6d #MacRumors 12 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak. I Hate Everything. 12 minutes ago

ultimatepocket1

ultimatepocket Over Half of Apple’s Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/0ivIcjLTRx https://t.co/GyA8lDJ8RC 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.