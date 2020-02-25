You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ultimate Ears debuts HYPERBOOM speaker with adaptive EQ, 24-hour battery, more Today Ultimate Ears is expanding its stable of Bluetooth speakers with its highest-end model to date, fittingly named HYPERBOOM. Armed with a high-fidelity audio...

9to5Toys 4 hours ago





Tweets about this Techtelegraph Ultimate Ear’s massive new Bluetooth speaker blasts the bass for 24-hour tunes https://t.co/nmX2At9NCl https://t.co/WluAZag44I 1 hour ago Hello Gadget Ultimate Ear's massive new Bluetooth speaker blasts the bass for 24-hour tunes https://t.co/ZDonPs0qsn… https://t.co/ro5Pj7U0QM 1 hour ago WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Ultimate Ear's massive new Bluetooth speaker blasts the bass for 24-hour tunes https://t.co/bKgOb8OHvZ https://t.co/uGxnH… 1 hour ago Web Design Hat Ultimate Ear's massive new Bluetooth speaker blasts the bass for 24-hour tunes https://t.co/bKgOb8OHvZ https://t.co/uGxnHADK2v 1 hour ago