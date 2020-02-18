Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Students at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California are now able to add their ACCESS student IDs to the Wallet app on the iPhone and the Apple Watch, allowing their devices to be used to access buildings, attend athletic events, purchase meals, check out library books, and more.

Once a student ID card has been added into the Wallet app, students can use an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌Apple Watch‌ in lieu of a physical card by holding their device near a reader. The contactless student ID can be used anywhere the physical ID card is required.



Santa Clara University is located close to Apple's Cupertino headquarters, and it was one of the universities that worked with Apple and partner company Transact during the pilot program for contactless student IDs.



SCU expects that most of its 5,500 undergraduate students will be using the mobile student ID system by the end of the year.



Apple first announced plans to bring contactless student IDs to ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ at the 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference, and rolled out the first IDs in October 2018.



Since then, Apple has added additional universities to the program, and participants include Clemson University, Duke University, University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, Georgetown University, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky, University of San Francisco, University of Vermont, Arkansas State University, South Dakota State University, Norfolk State University, Louisburg College, University of North Alabama, and Chowan University.This article, "Contactless Student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch Now Available for Santa Clara University Students" first appeared on MacRumors.com



