Apple's iPhone XR Was Most Popular Smartphone in 2019 Based on Shipment Estimates

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The iPhone XR was the world's most popular smartphone in 2019, with Apple outshipping all other smartphone models, according to new data shared today by research firm Omdia.
Apple shipped an estimated 46.3 million ‌iPhone XR‌ units in 2019, which is more than double the 23.1 million units shipped in 2019. ‌iPhone XR‌ shipments were also nine million units higher than the second most popular model, which was Apple's iPhone 11. Apple shipped an estimated 37.3 million ‌iPhone 11‌ models.After the ‌iPhone XR‌ and ‌iPhone 11‌, the Galaxy A10 was the third most popular smartphone, with Samsung shipping 30.3 million units. The Samsung A50, Samsung A20, and iPhone 11 Pro Max came in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

"Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running," said Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia. "The company's continued dominance on this front is all the more remarkable when considering that Apple's price hikes caused overall iPhone shipments to decline last year. By limiting the number of models it offers compared to its top competitors, Apple has been able to concentrate its sales on a few smartphones that have broad appeal, like the ‌iPhone XR‌."

Apple has continued selling the ‌iPhone XR‌ alongside the ‌iPhone 11‌ and the iPhone 11 Pro as a lower cost option, priced starting at $599. The ‌iPhone XR‌ is $100 cheaper than the $699 starting price point of the ‌iPhone 11‌.

Omdia is a research firm that was established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech and the IHS Markit technology research portfolio.

This article, "Apple's iPhone XR Was Most Popular Smartphone in 2019 Based on Shipment Estimates" first appeared on MacRumors.com

