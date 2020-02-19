'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson says Apple won't let bad guys in movies use iPhones
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Knives Out" writer/director Rian Johnson has revealed that movie villains generally won't be spotted using iPhones -- because Apple specifically does not allow it.
'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson takes us through the scene where Harlan Thrombey's dysfunctional family comes together before reading the crime novelist's will. Johnson explains all of the different quirks Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and the rest of the cast...