'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson says Apple won't let bad guys in movies use iPhones

AppleInsider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Knives Out" writer/director Rian Johnson has revealed that movie villains generally won't be spotted using iPhones -- because Apple specifically does not allow it.
