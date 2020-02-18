Apple offers coronavirus warning ahead of shareholder meeting
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Apple has issued a warning to shareholders attending Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting about the coronavirus, asking people who recently visited China to make sure they self-quarantined for two weeks beforehand, to minimize further spread of the virus.
