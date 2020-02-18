Global  

Apple offers coronavirus warning ahead of shareholder meeting

AppleInsider Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Apple has issued a warning to shareholders attending Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting about the coronavirus, asking people who recently visited China to make sure they self-quarantined for two weeks beforehand, to minimize further spread of the virus.
G20 finance heads wrap up meeting overshadowed by virus outbreak

G20 finance heads wrap up meeting overshadowed by virus outbreak 01:09

 Finance leaders of the world's top 20 economies wrapped up their two-day meeting on Sunday that was dominated by growing concern over the widening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Ciara Lee reports

