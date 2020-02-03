Global  

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms first Apple Store will open in India in 2021

AppleInsider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Apple will be opening its first retail outlet in India in 2021, CEO Tim Cook has advised to shareholders, marking the iPhone maker's initial self-owned outlet in an important potential market.
