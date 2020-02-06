Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles

Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles

AppleInsider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Apple's autonomous vehicle testing program saw a significant drawdown in 2019, with its fleet driving 72,201 miles less than it did in 2018. The company also appears to have changed its disengagement reporting protocol, information commonly used to gauge system efficacy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash

Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash 02:40

 The nation's top safety investigator criticized Tesla in a safety board meeting where it was revealed the Tesla driver who crashed his car and died on Highway 101 in Mountain View was playing video games on his iPhone. Maria Medina reports. (2-25-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20 [Video]$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The slowdown in Chinese manufacturing due the coronavirus is starting to hit big tech as Apple reported yesterday it will miss Q1 guidance; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

GM’s Cruise: Autonomous Vehicle Potentially $8 Trillion Industry [Video]GM’s Cruise: Autonomous Vehicle Potentially $8 Trillion Industry

According to General Motors' self-driving vehicle unit Cruise, the global autonomous vehicle industry is an $8 trillion market opportunity. The valuation includes ride-hailing at $5 trillion, freight..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. vehicle fleet sets new record for fuel efficiency in 2018: EPA

The U.S. vehicle fleet hit a new record for fuel efficiency in 2018 averaging 25.1 miles per gallon (mpg) in real-world driving as it rose 0.2 mpg, the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

bellware_io

Bellware Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles https://t.co/3Y3UOkMN5v 4 days ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles… https://t.co/OE0I1PFs3Y 6 days ago

SelfDrivingFEED

Self Driving Cars Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drov... https://t.co/QduyyVvJ8S #autonomousCar #selfDrivingCar 6 days ago

anil7kishan

Anil Kishan Zutshi RT @appleinsider: #Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles https://t.co/4nS2R2X52… 6 days ago

primo4k

primo4k  #Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles… https://t.co/EZDHwVWO44 6 days ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: #Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles… https://t.co/PWnuSEFjCx 6 days ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider #Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles… https://t.co/bvj8luAwTZ 6 days ago

ampressman

Aaron Pressman -90% from 2018 - Apple greatly reduced autonomous vehicle testing in 2019, fleet of 23 cars drove only 7,500 miles… https://t.co/GPR6hJQ0IJ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.