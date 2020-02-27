Global  

Coronavirus forces 'Plague Inc' game off the China App Store

AppleInsider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China has led to popular game "Plague Inc" to be pulled from the country's App Store after China decided it was illegal -- despite having been available for eight years.
The wildly popular simulation game 'Plague Inc' has been pulled from the iPhone's Chinese app store amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in China (AAPL)

The wildly popular simulation game 'Plague Inc' has been pulled from the iPhone's Chinese app store amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in China (AAPL)· *A long-running, wildly popular game that simulates a worldwide pandemic was just pulled from Apple's iPhone app store in China.* · *The game's use spiked...
Coronavirus: Plague Inc. game banned in China

Plague Inc. puts users in control of a disease which they must develop into a global pandemic.
BBC News

