Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control'

Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control'

MacRumours.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Birmingham, Alabama today, where he spoke at an event for EdFarm, which will offer Apple's Everyone Can Code curriculum alongside civil rights education conducted through augmented reality.
Following his EdFarm speech, Cook did an interview with Fox Business. The interview is set to air in full on Friday, but in a clip shared today, Cook spoke about the impact of the coronavirus on Apple's business.

According to Cook, he believes that China is starting to get the coronavirus under control, and that he is optimistic about things returning to normal.

It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. When you look at the numbers, they're coming down day by day by day. And so I'm very optimistic there.

Cook says that Apple's suppliers in China are getting back to work and that production is ramping up.

On the supplier side, we have suppliers, you know, iPhone is built everywhere in the world. We have key components coming from the United States, we have key parts that are in China, and so on and so forth. When you look at the parts that are done in China, we have reopened factories, so the factories were able to work through the conditions of opening. They're also in ramp, so I think of this as sort of the third phase of getting back to normal and we're in phase three of the ramp mode.

In the full interview set air on Friday, Cook will comment on the possibility of the coronavirus disruptions continuing past the second quarter of the year.

Cook's comments come two weeks after Apple announced that it would not meet its revenue goals for the March quarter due to store closures in China and supply issues. Apple is expected to share more information in its next earnings call, which is scheduled for April.Tags: Tim Cook, Wuhan coronavirus

This article, "Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control'" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Tim Cook Says AppleTV+ Focused on Original Programming, Not 'Reruns'

Tim Cook Says AppleTV+ Focused on Original Programming, Not 'Reruns' 00:24

 Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple TV+ will focus on original programming rather than rerun programs like the "Friends" reunion, which HBO announced they will air on its streaming service, HBO Max.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker [Video]Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Apple secures a restraining order against a man it says is harassing CEO Tim Cook. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Dow, S&P 500 hurt by Apple warning [Video]Dow, S&P 500 hurt by Apple warning

Investors pushed the Dow and S&P 500 lower after Apple warned sales will underwhelm due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on store traffic and production in China. Conway G. Gittens has the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tim Cook optimistic that coronavirus is getting under control in China

In an excerpt from an interview that will Air on Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook says that he is hopeful that coronavirus is starting to get under control in China,...
AppleInsider Also reported by •NewsmaxThe Age

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms first Apple Store will open in India in 2021

Apple will be opening its first retail outlet in India in 2021, CEO Tim Cook has advised to shareholders, marking the iPhone maker's initial self-owned outlet in...
AppleInsider Also reported by •engadgetNewsmaxThe AgeThe Next Web9to5Mac

Tweets about this

jeffgent99

jeff george RT @canuck2usa: APPLE INC CEO TIM COOK SAYS IT "FEELS TO ME THAT CHINA IS GETTING THE CORONAVIRUS UNDER CONTROL" IN INTERVIEW WITH FOX BUSI… 6 minutes ago

Jesse_demello

Jesse de Mello RT @MacRumors: Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control’ https://t.co/naAqdp6Whx by @julipuli https:/… 7 minutes ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control' https://t.co/gE4JAKdARF #MacRumors 9 minutes ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control' https://t.co/2jTXJQ5Akh 10 minutes ago

UniverSmartphon

UniverSmartphone Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control’ https://t.co/eeOdU1lOwY https://t.co/QVePIP6Qo6 12 minutes ago

iPhone_News

All Apple, Always | News, Reviews, Guides Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control' https://t.co/ukBjGm6Jlf 17 minutes ago

Ifrancom

Franco Mendonca RT @rafaelbboa: 27 Feb - 01:52:28 PM [RTRS] - APPLE INC CEO TIM COOK SAYS IT "FEELS TO ME THAT CHINA IS GETTING THE CORONAVIRUS UNDER CONT… 19 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control'. I Hate Everything. 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.