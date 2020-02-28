Global  

Tenda launches its first Made in India Passive product Premium 3+1 CCTV Cable

CRN Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The passive product primarily carries Power + Audio + Video + Video for smooth audio/video transmission in a CCTV setup. The CCTV cable is of 90 meters in length for extra-long coverage

