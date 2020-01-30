Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Here are all the Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Here are all the Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Macworld Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Apple Arcade is here, and you can play some of the subscription service’s many games with select models of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers as well as Mfi (Made for iOS) controllers!

During Apple Arcade’s announcement, though, Apple gave the impression that all Apple Arcade games would work with gamepads (in part because the service will eventually also come to macOS and tvOS), but it turns out that’s not entirely true. Some games have interfaces solely designed for touchscreens—at least on iPhone and iPad. 

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Worst Video Game Gun Controllers [Video]Worst Video Game Gun Controllers

A great marksman these light guns do not make! For this list, we’re looking at the most infamous video game gun controllers to ever be sold to the public.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:57Published

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

These are the latest Apple Arcade games for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV

Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added regularly. Follow along with our guide on the latest from Apple’s...
9to5Mac

Apple TV 4K and tvOS: Everything you need to know about Apple’s digital media streamer

Apple TV has grown up a lot since its iTV days. It’s not just for video rentals and purchases anymore—Apple TV handles just about anything we watch, from...
Macworld

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LandenTimothy

Timothy Landen RT @AppleArcade: Apple Arcade is here. Enjoy it wherever you are. Download and play groundbreaking new games. Online or off. Try it fr… 27 minutes ago

msk_games

MSKGames RT @AppleArcade: The awaited sequel is here! 🐔🦆🦄🐈 Play @HipsterWhaleDev’s Crossy Road Castle with your fav Crossy Road figurines. Climb an… 6 hours ago

Fireproof_Dave

Dave Rack 🇪🇺🇬🇧 RT @148Apps: Love mobile games but hate subscriptions? Here's a list of mobile games you can just buy once and play forever to have the sam… 7 hours ago

148Apps

148Apps Love mobile games but hate subscriptions? Here's a list of mobile games you can just buy once and play forever to h… https://t.co/IJo0e7Z94n 8 hours ago

indiedev_alex

Alexander Ilyin RT @SFBTom: I'm very happy to say 🔍Tangle Tower is OUT NOW on Steam, Nintendo Switch & Apple Arcade! Described as "Phoenix Wright meets P… 10 hours ago

QCS_GL

QCS Gaming Lectures Here's a list of all the Apple Arcade games on PC https://t.co/VZolmHbhEb 15 hours ago

AppleSupport

Apple Support @DragonPhoenixIV Thanks for reaching out! The Apple Arcade service gives you access to 100+ games in the App Store.… https://t.co/r3DifbDkrU 1 day ago

148Apps

148Apps Apple Arcade boasts 111 titles, but just in case you don't want to pay a subscription, here's a list of just as man… https://t.co/T7ZgowYQAG 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.