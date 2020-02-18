Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Kuo: iPhone Production Will Not Significantly Improve Until Second Quarter of 2020

Kuo: iPhone Production Will Not Significantly Improve Until Second Quarter of 2020

MacRumours.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Apple's iPhone production will not significantly improve until the second quarter of 2020, according to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors. In the past few weeks, Kuo has warned of delays and low labor return rates at Apple supplier factories in China.
‌iPhone‌ camera lens shipments from supplier Genius Electronic Optical reportedly fell significantly over the past month, and supplies are dwindling. Kuo predicts there is about a month of lens inventory remaining, with significant production resuming in May at the earliest.

Looking forward to upcoming models, Kuo predicts the 2020 iPhones will maintain the same ultra-wide lens design as the iPhone 11.

Kuo in January predicted that all of the 5G iPhones were still on track to launch in the fall of 2020. More recently, Kuo mentioned that the long-rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" would still be on track to launch in the first half of 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

With the effects of COVID-19 reaching global status, it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's supply chain.
Related Roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, COVID-19
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 (Neutral), iPhone 11 Pro (Neutral)

This article, "Kuo: iPhone Production Will Not Significantly Improve Until Second Quarter of 2020" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

$45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement [Video]$45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement

$45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement The market wipe-out equates to a 3.2 percent tumble of Apple shares. Apple's first-quarter earnings beat expectations. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Theta Gold Mines makes strong development progress at Theta Gold Project in South Africa

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) is progressing with the development of its flagship Theta Gold Project in South Africa with the plant construction tender process...
Proactive Investors

Minera Alamos gets shareholder go-ahead for final phase of Santana gold mine financing

Minera Alamos Inc (CVE:MAI) (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) said shareholders have now approved the final phase of the C$14 million financing deal with Osisko Gold Royalties...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.