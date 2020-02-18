Kuo: iPhone Production Will Not Significantly Improve Until Second Quarter of 2020 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )



‌iPhone‌ camera lens shipments from supplier Genius Electronic Optical reportedly fell significantly over the past month, and supplies are dwindling. Kuo predicts there is about a month of lens inventory remaining, with significant production resuming in May at the earliest.



Looking forward to upcoming models, Kuo predicts the 2020 iPhones will maintain the same ultra-wide lens design as the iPhone 11.



Kuo in January predicted that all of the 5G iPhones were still on track to launch in the fall of 2020. More recently, Kuo mentioned that the long-rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" would still be on track to launch in the first half of 2020 despite the



With the effects of COVID-19 reaching global status, it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's supply chain.

Related Roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, COVID-19

Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 (Neutral), iPhone 11 Pro (Neutral)



This article, "Kuo: iPhone Production Will Not Significantly Improve Until Second Quarter of 2020" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums Apple's iPhone production will not significantly improve until the second quarter of 2020, according to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors. In the past few weeks, Kuo has warned of delays and low labor return rates at Apple supplier factories in China.‌iPhone‌ camera lens shipments from supplier Genius Electronic Optical reportedly fell significantly over the past month, and supplies are dwindling. Kuo predicts there is about a month of lens inventory remaining, with significant production resuming in May at the earliest.Looking forward to upcoming models, Kuo predicts the 2020 iPhones will maintain the same ultra-wide lens design as the iPhone 11.Kuo in January predicted that all of the 5G iPhones were still on track to launch in the fall of 2020. More recently, Kuo mentioned that the long-rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" would still be on track to launch in the first half of 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak With the effects of COVID-19 reaching global status, it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's supply chain.Related Roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 ProTags: Ming-Chi Kuo, COVID-19Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 (Neutral), iPhone 11 Pro (Neutral)This article, "Kuo: iPhone Production Will Not Significantly Improve Until Second Quarter of 2020" first appeared on MacRumors.comDiscuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources $45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement $45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement The market wipe-out equates to a 3.2 percent tumble of Apple shares. Apple's first-quarter earnings beat expectations. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Theta Gold Mines makes strong development progress at Theta Gold Project in South Africa Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) is progressing with the development of its flagship Theta Gold Project in South Africa with the plant construction tender process...

Proactive Investors 8 hours ago



Minera Alamos gets shareholder go-ahead for final phase of Santana gold mine financing Minera Alamos Inc (CVE:MAI) (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) said shareholders have now approved the final phase of the C$14 million financing deal with Osisko Gold Royalties...

Proactive Investors 6 days ago





Tweets about this