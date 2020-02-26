Global  

Today's best deals: $100 off iPad, Arlo cams $199, 16" MacBook Pro $2,150

AppleInsider Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Flash deals are going on now with Arlo security camera systems with four or five cams on sale for as low as $199. Plus, pick up a 128GB iPad for $329 ($100 off), or save up to $350 on Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is $300 off, CarPlay receiver $330, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include a $300 discount on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, Twelve South’s HiRise 10W Qi Charger at $57, and a Sony 7-inch CarPlay...
9to5Mac Also reported by •9to5Toys

HomePod drops to $200 in today’s best deals, plus MacBook Air from $750, more

Today’s best deals include Apple HomePod at $200, plus markdowns on MacBook Air, and the latest 5K iMacs. Hit the jump for all that and more. more… The...
9to5Mac Also reported by •9to5Toys

