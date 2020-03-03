Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Coronavirus threat in India: Xiaomi will not have a Redmi Note 9 launch event

Coronavirus threat in India: Xiaomi will not have a Redmi Note 9 launch event

TechRadar Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechRadarIndia

TechRadar India Xiaomi is calling off all events for this month #CoronaVirusIndia https://t.co/9qzjoiwOEa 24 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Coronavirus threat in India: Xiaomi will not have a Redmi Note 9 launch event https://t.co/I1AZxEGAuq https://t.co/zCGpVj… 1 hour ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Coronavirus threat in India: Xiaomi will not have a Redmi Note 9 launch event https://t.co/I1AZxEGAuq https://t.co/zCGpVj0Xdp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.