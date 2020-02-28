Apple Working on Six Mini-LED Products Including New 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Apple has six mini-LED products in the works that are set to debut in 2020 and 2021, and production is not expected to be delayed by the coronavirus, according to a new note to investors sent out this morning by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is developing a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2.-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini. Kuo does not provide specific launch dates for the items with the exception of the ‌iMac Pro‌, which he says will launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini, which he says will launch in 2020.



The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report.



The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED are more identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020.



Of particular interest in Kuo's note is the mention of the 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, as this is the first indication that we've had that Apple is planning a new size for its smaller ‌MacBook Pro‌ offering. The 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ will be sold alongside a refreshed 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌. The mention of an ‌iMac Pro‌ is also notable as Apple has not refreshed its ‌iMac Pro‌ since it launched in 2017.

