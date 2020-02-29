Global  

Apple restricts travel to South Korea, Italy due to coronavirus

AppleInsider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Apple is placing restrictions on employee travel to Italy and South Korea after cases of COVID-19 jumped in those countries.
News video: Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education

Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education 01:02

 Foreign travelers in South Korea are being educated in one of Seoul’s busiest tourist destinations. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Nearly 70,000 movie theaters in China have been closed for weeks as the virus continues to spread. Roughly half of the theaters..

South Korea is expanding screenings for the coronavirus in the city of Daegu, which is at the center of the country&apos;s outbreak.

Indian Express

Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus,...
Reuters


