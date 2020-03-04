Global  

Amazon-owned Woot slashes Apple MacBook Pros to $679 (up to $920 off) today only

AppleInsider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Amazon-owned Woot is shaving up to $920 off refurbished 2017 and 2018 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros during its latest 1-day flash sale. Prices start at just $679.99 while supplies last.
Recent related news from verified sources

Take $249 off MacBook Air, score Anker HomeKit accessories from $11, and get the best Mar10 Day deals

You can save upwards of $249 on Apple’s MacBook Air in today’s best deals, plus markdowns on Anker HomeKit accessories, and all of the best Mar10 Day...
9to5Mac

Various MacBook Pros on sale from $680 today including Touch Bar models (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar from *$679.99* in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is...
9to5Toys Also reported by •AppleInsider

