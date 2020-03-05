Global  

Apple nixes plans to premiere Apple TV+ content at SXSW 2020

AppleInsider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Apple will not attend the SXSW 2020 festival in March due to ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, leaving three Apple TV+ originals without an official premiere venue.
Apple planning editorial content and recommendations for Apple Maps, job listing suggests

Now that Apple has completed the rollout of its redesigned Apple Maps in the United States, it might be planning new recommendations features for the app as...
9to5Mac

Apple No Longer Plans to Debut New Apple TV+ Content at SXSW Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Apple was planning to participate in the SXSW 2020 Film Festival to premiere new original content coming to Apple TV+, but will no longer do so because of...
MacRumours.com


