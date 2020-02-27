Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020

DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020

MacRumours.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Apple plans to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.
This lines up with information shared earlier this week by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021, including new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Kuo expects the new iMac Pro in particular to launch during the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple has not refreshed the iMac Pro since it was originally released in December 2017, so it is well overdue for an update.

DigiTimes claims that Apple will also adopt Mini-LED backlighting for "a few models of LCD monitors," but it is unclear if that refers to the iMac/iMac Pro or standalone displays. Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR uses 576 LEDs, but it is not a Mini-LED display. By comparison, the first iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED backlighting are expected to have over 10,000 LEDs.

Kuo has previously said that Mini-LED backlit displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used on the latest iPhones, including good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for truer blacks.

Kuo has also said that Taiwan's largest LED manufacturer Epistar will be one of Apple's suppliers for those iPad and MacBook models.
Related Roundups: MacBook Pro, iPad Pro
Tags: digitimes.com, Mini-LED
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy)

This article, "DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Apple may release 14.1-inch MacBook Pro [Video]Report: Apple may release 14.1-inch MacBook Pro

Report: Apple may Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro [Video]Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supply chain gearing up for mini LED iPad, MacBooks, monitors

Apple will debut new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and new displays with mini LED displays by the end of 2020, according to a new supply chain report.
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com

Apple to Release iPad Pro Smart Keyboard With Trackpad in 2020

Apple is working on an iPad keyboard that includes a built-in trackpad, reports The Information, citing sources with knowledge of Apple's plans. Apple has...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5MacAppleInsider9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InsideMacintosh

Inside Mac DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020… https://t.co/9NnPWSssqC 7 minutes ago

newsgyre1

newsgyre DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020… https://t.co/BKOMmDNO1C 2 hours ago

FookNews

Tech & Gaming DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020 - MacRumors https://t.co/pSyRiFmMCK 2 hours ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020 (Joe Rossignol/Mac… https://t.co/j9xAmCcsNu 2 hours ago

MacHashNews

MacHash DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020… https://t.co/tSnQCUtHCT 2 hours ago

BHCBQ

. RT @MacRumors: DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020 https://t.co/kbVWSwisuL by… 2 hours ago

DavidESaliba

david RT @PageInformation: DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBook With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020 https://t.co/dmKPkFsya… 3 hours ago

PageInformation

Apple Information Page DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBook With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020… https://t.co/4yxn6UDyK5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.