Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Apple Pay could soon be available in Mexico, based on reports from iPhone users in Mexico who have been able to add their Banregio cards to the Wallet app.

One user on Twitter whose tweet was shared by 9to5Mac was able to add his Banregio card to the Wallet app after setting his region to the United States. The card was able to be successfully added, and there was text included for verification purposes, but the verification process did not work as ‌Apple Pay‌ has not officially launched in the country.



Cards from banks other than Banregio were not able to be added to the Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌, suggesting ‌Apple Pay‌ in Mexico may be limited to Banregio at launch.



When ‌Apple Pay‌ launches in Mexico, it will be the second country in Latin America to support the payments service. Apple launched ‌Apple Pay‌ in Brazil in 2018, but has not expanded it to other Latin America countries. ‌Apple Pay‌ has also been available in the United States and Canada for years.



Apple maintains a complete list of the countries where ‌Apple Pay‌ is available on its support site, and we have a detailed Apple Pay roundup with everything you need to know about Apple's payments service.Related Roundup: Apple Pay



This article, "Apple Pay Could Soon Expand to Mexico" first appeared on MacRumors.com



