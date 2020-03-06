Global  

Linux-Powered Azure IoT Security Platform Arrives

Friday, 6 March 2020
Linux-Powered Azure IoT Security Platform ArrivesAfter several years of building and testing previews, Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Sphere secure IoT service. Microsoft first introduced Azure Sphere in 2018, opting to use its own version of a Linux operating system instead of Windows 10 to drive its new Azure Sphere OS to securely connect Internet of Things devices.
