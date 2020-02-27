Global  

4 Million housewives dominate ‘Emerging Segment’ of the Indian SMB ecosystem using digital platform: Study

CRN Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Read Article The digital India opportunity has seen the emergence of 4 million women home makers as resellers1 in 2019 states an Endurance-Zinnov study undertaken to determine opportunity that exists for Web professionals as a market to tap. The study ascertains the total the small and medium business (SMB) base to be 75 million in […]

The post 4 Million housewives dominate ‘Emerging Segment’ of the Indian SMB ecosystem using digital platform: Study appeared first on CRN - India.
