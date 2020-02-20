Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Read Article Amdocs and Google Cloud has forged strategic partnership to deliver Amdocs’ leading OSS and BSS systems on Google Cloud and to create solutions and services to help communications companies modernize, automate and digitize with the cloud. As part of the Amdocs and Google Cloud joint go-to-market initiative announced today, Amdocs is also proud […]



The post Amdocs and Google Cloud stategic partnership to accelerate communication providers’ journeys to the cloud appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

