Virgin Media data breach exposes nearly one million customer details

TechRadar Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Virgin Media apologises after data breach affects 900,000 customers

Virgin Media has apologised after a data breach left the personal details of around 900,000 customers unsecured and accessible.
Belfast Telegraph

Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people

The firm said "insufficient protection" meant customers' details were made accessible.
BBC News


