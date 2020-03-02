OK! Samsung 4K TV deals are crashing in price this weekend - making it the perfect time to upgrade… https://t.co/EJNJZ2FAAX 56 minutes ago Techtelegraph Samsung 4K TV deals are crashing in price this weekend – making it the perfect time to upgrade… https://t.co/KVzHLr9TPA 1 hour ago WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Samsung 4K TV deals are crashing in price this weekend - making it the perfect time to upgrade https://t.co/7p4ID1SJ7g ht… 1 hour ago Web Design Hat Samsung 4K TV deals are crashing in price this weekend - making it the perfect time to upgrade… https://t.co/j1nxfYqr4k 2 hours ago