'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended in Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MacRumours.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
"Today at Apple" sessions have been suspended at all Apple Stores in Italy through at least March 19, as noted by setteBIT and iMore, presumably as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has been hit particularly bad by the coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 4,000 infections reported in the country, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The country has temporarily closed schools and banned some large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
Apple Stores remain open for business in Italy for the time being, beyond one location at the Oriocenter shopping mall northeast of Milan that will be closed this weekend due to Italian government orders.

Today at Apple sessions have also been suspended in China and Hong Kong.

Tags: Italy, Today at Apple, COVID-19

News video: Italy: Coronavirus death toll to 107; 3,089 cases

Italy: Coronavirus death toll to 107; 3,089 cases 02:32

 The coronavirus outbreak outside China is deepening, but the WHO says the world's understanding of the virus is growing.

