Apple Launches Repair Program for Blank Screen Issue Affecting Third-Generation iPad Air

Apple today launched a repair program for third-generation iPad Air models that are affected by a bug that can cause the screen to go suddenly and permanently go blank.

Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.



Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019, and that any iPad experiencing this issue will be repaired by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider free of charge.



Customers who have an ‌iPad‌ Air with a screen that's gone blank should find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail location, or contact Apple support to arrange a mail-in service through the Apple Repair Center.



The new repair program covers affected third-generation ‌iPad‌ Air models for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

