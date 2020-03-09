Global  

AAPL bleeds record $97B in valuation over weekend

AAPL bleeds record $97B in valuation over weekend

AppleInsider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Apple's shares have taken a hammering over the weekend in after-hours trading, with the share price set to open on Monday morning at about $20 below its value at the end of trading on Friday afternoon, its biggest drop in five years.
