Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code
Monday, 9 March 2020 () New icons for Apple's unannounced over-ear headphones have been discovered in leaked code for iOS 14 today (via 9to5Mac). The icons appear to relate to two different colors of the headphones: one white and one black, potentially similar to color options offered for the HomePod in White and Space Gray.
Image via 9to5Mac
The icons found in the iOS 14 code relate to use in the operating system's battery and charging widget, similar to where you'll currently see AirPods and Beats headphones appear today. The design of the headphones falls in line with what is largely expected from Apple's first party over-ear headphones, with two large, padded cups that appear in style to the Beats Studio3 line.
The over-ear Apple headphones have been rumored for a few years now, and could include features like auto-pausing and auto-resuming when removing and replacing the headphones, noise cancelation, and quick connection to iOS devices. Because the new icons were uncovered in leaked iOS 14 code, this could mean the headphones will launch after iOS 14 in the fall, but of course nothing is confirmed as of yet.
Since 2018, rumors have predicted launch dates for these headphones that continuously miss their mark, from launching in late 2018 to sometime in the second half of 2019. Apple is reportedly planning to target the high-end audio market with the device, with active noise canceling features and high-quality build, all of which could be causing ongoing delays in the manufacturing process as the company tries to perfect the design.
Tags: Apple over-ear headphones, iOS 14
This article, "Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code" first appeared on MacRumors.com
· The underlying code for Apple's next big software upgrade includes a graphic showing over-ear headphones, providing another clue that the company could be... Business Insider Also reported by •9to5Toys
You Might Like
Tweets about this
HamacaSoft Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code… https://t.co/nCH3TKIaJs 8 hours ago
Bill Hart #RT MacRumors: Icon for Apple’s Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code… https://t.co/auMcurqRIj 8 hours ago
It's NP! Digital Inc Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code https://t.co/14SaH8uhnP 11 hours ago
HUM Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code https://t.co/BSMMaTFFd6 13 hours ago
twood3 RT @MacRumors: Icon for Apple’s Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code https://t.co/H0QsUgVPAL by @mb… 13 hours ago
Jaime Solís Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code… https://t.co/v4U1HjM820 14 hours ago
Chrome Central Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code https://t.co/ccghvNQzxl 15 hours ago
Marie.rogers ◟̽◞̽ Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code… https://t.co/pyDeKdEuN9 15 hours ago