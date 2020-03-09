Global  

Apple Giving Retail Workers Experiencing Coronavirus Symptoms Unlimited Sick Leave

Monday, 9 March 2020
Along with allowing corporate employees to work from home for the next week, Apple has also told its hourly and retail employees that it is providing unlimited sick leave to those experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
Apple's hourly employees, which includes retail staff, are not required to submit a doctor's note if time off is required, according to details obtained by 9to5Mac. Apple's new policy will make it easier for employees who have COVID-19 symptoms to take necessary time off of work.

Apple has not closed any of its retail stores located in the United States at this time, but as we reported earlier today, Today at Apple sessions have been canceled in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, which are two areas with the most coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Apple is also tweaking some of its stores to cut down on the number of chairs at the Genius bar and the number of seating cubes in the Forum, which will provide more physical space between customers. Device cleanings are also being done more regularly to limit the spread of germs.

Apple over the weekend sent out a memo suggesting corporate employees in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the UK work from home for the next week. Many other tech companies have recommended similar measures for their employees in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus 00:27

 Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says. Katie Johnston reports.

