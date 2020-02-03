Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Deals: Save Up to 40% on Anker's Best Portable Chargers and Cables in Today's Amazon Gold Box

Deals: Save Up to 40% on Anker's Best Portable Chargers and Cables in Today's Amazon Gold Box

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Anker kicked off a few flash deals today on Amazon, offering markdowns on a wide variety of portable chargers, wireless chargers, wall chargers, and much more. Most of the deals are in the Anker Gold Box today on Amazon, meaning the discounts will last for today only and expire later tonight.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker is discounting a good variety of its best portable chargers during this event, including six total devices. Prices start at $19.99 for a 5,000 mAh battery that also functions as a wall charger, and increase to $37.49 for the PowerCore 26,800 mAh battery. There are also a few higher-cost chargers that include extra accessories, like the PowerCore+ with 30W wall charger for $79.99.
*Portable Chargers*

· PowerCore Fusion Wall Charger + 5,000 mAh Portable Charger - $19.99, down from $29.99· PowerCore II 10,000 mAh - $24.55, down from $35.99· PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $27.19, down from $31.99· PowerCore 26,900 mAh - $37.49, down from $59.99· PowerCore 26,800 mAh - $49.99, down from $69.99· PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh with 30W Wall Charger - $79.99, down from $99.99

*Wireless Chargers*

· PowerWave 7.5 - $12.99, down from $21.99· PowerWave 10 Stand - $29.99, down from $49.99

*Wall Chargers*

· PowerPort 2 Elite - $10.99, down from $12.99· PowerPort Atom III - $28.15, down from $37.99· PowerPort Atom PD 2 - $35.99, down from $54.99

*Cables*

· PowerLine+ USB-C to USB 2.0 - $13.19, down from $18.99· PowerLine Lightning Cable - $19.49, down from $27.99

*Miscellaneous*

· PowerPort Strip 3 - $15.99, down from $22.99· PowerIQ USB-C Car Charger - $16.99, down from $22.99· PowerPort Cube - $16.99, down from $19.99· 5-in-1 USB-C Hub - $17.99, down from $23.99· Soundcore Boost Speaker - $49.99, down from $59.99

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: Save Up to 40% on Anker's Best Portable Chargers and Cables in Today's Amazon Gold Box" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published
Portable cereal cup is the best way to take breakfast on-the-go [Video]

Portable cereal cup is the best way to take breakfast on-the-go

This 2-in-1 cup separates your milk from your cerealGet one here today:amzn.to/2RVwyxaOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Get TurboTax plus a $10 Amazon gift card starting at $40, today only

Today only, as part of it Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Turbo Tax Deluxe 2019 with a $10 gift card for *$39.99*. As a comparison, there’s $60...
9to5Toys

Amazon’s Gold Box offers 25% off Honest Beauty makeup and face products from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *25% off* Honest Beauty products. One of the most notable deals from this event is the...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

udealu

Deals 2-Pack Anker Nylon-Braided USB-C to USB 2.0 Type A Cables (Black) $6.99 + FS w/Prime https://t.co/soIcbBygp3 #Deals #Save 7 hours ago

SimoneGironi

Ing. Simone Gironi Ing.Gironi [Deal] Save bigly on these Anker Charging Accessories - https://t.co/uYN79tfgdW https://t.co/ruoteYFkKu,… https://t.co/GdLhQjk1cJ 15 hours ago

TalkAndroid

Talk Android [Deal] Save bigly on these Anker Charging Accessories @AnkerOfficial https://t.co/r0KF5zE2jH https://t.co/V36JwEk64X 23 hours ago

deals_room

Dorm Room Deals 4 and A Half Star Anker Soundcore Boost 20W Bluetooth Speaker with BassUp Technology List Price $59.99 With Deal:… https://t.co/mAjtuqPUFX 2 days ago

deals_room

Dorm Room Deals Save Big on Anker Wireless Charger Price: $13.99 With Deal: $10.99 You Save: $3.00 (21%) https://t.co/lAv1OKAEIo https://t.co/TwRe6CWSID 2 days ago

SwiftOnTech

SwiftOnTech Daily Deals: save big on Anker charging accessories, Nomad iPhone cases, and more https://t.co/HFNJWlWKDB https://t.co/RmEuFt0biI 3 days ago

DJDREK84

D-REK Save $50 on the latest iPad mini at Best Buy https://t.co/8X3cGvnD2L 4 days ago

EverythingAppl

Everything Apple Save on Anker USB-C essentials from $13, prev-gen. Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro in today’s best deals… https://t.co/2zeiiWUoTN 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.