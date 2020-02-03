Deals: Save Up to 40% on Anker's Best Portable Chargers and Cables in Today's Amazon Gold Box

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Anker kicked off a few flash deals today on Amazon, offering markdowns on a wide variety of portable chargers, wireless chargers, wall chargers, and much more. Most of the deals are in the Anker Gold Box today on Amazon, meaning the discounts will last for today only and expire later tonight.



Anker is discounting a good variety of its best portable chargers during this event, including six total devices. Prices start at $19.99 for a 5,000 mAh battery that also functions as a wall charger, and increase to $37.49 for the PowerCore 26,800 mAh battery. There are also a few higher-cost chargers that include extra accessories, like the PowerCore+ with 30W wall charger for $79.99.

*Portable Chargers*



· PowerCore Fusion Wall Charger + 5,000 mAh Portable Charger - $19.99, down from $29.99· PowerCore II 10,000 mAh - $24.55, down from $35.99· PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $27.19, down from $31.99· PowerCore 26,900 mAh - $37.49, down from $59.99· PowerCore 26,800 mAh - $49.99, down from $69.99· PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh with 30W Wall Charger - $79.99, down from $99.99



*Wireless Chargers*



· PowerWave 7.5 - $12.99, down from $21.99· PowerWave 10 Stand - $29.99, down from $49.99



*Wall Chargers*



· PowerPort 2 Elite - $10.99, down from $12.99· PowerPort Atom III - $28.15, down from $37.99· PowerPort Atom PD 2 - $35.99, down from $54.99



*Cables*



· PowerLine+ USB-C to USB 2.0 - $13.19, down from $18.99· PowerLine Lightning Cable - $19.49, down from $27.99



*Miscellaneous*



· PowerPort Strip 3 - $15.99, down from $22.99· PowerIQ USB-C Car Charger - $16.99, down from $22.99· PowerPort Cube - $16.99, down from $19.99· 5-in-1 USB-C Hub - $17.99, down from $23.99· Soundcore Boost Speaker - $49.99, down from $59.99



