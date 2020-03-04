Global  

Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 Models to $110, Series 2 Starting at $145

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Deals retailer Woot today has notable low prices on refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2, as well as the 4th generation iPad mini. There were Series 3 and Series 4 Apple Watch models on sale, but as of writing they have sold out.

You can get the Apple Watch Series 1 for as low as *$109.99* in 38mm and $114.99 in 42mm. There are multiple band and case color options as well. All of the Apple Watches are on sale for today only, or until stock runs out.

For the Series 2 models, 38mm starts at *$144.99* and 42mm starts at $149.99. These Apple Watches all have Sport Bands and aluminum cases, and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they have been tested to be in full working condition.

Lastly, Woot has the 16GB iPad mini 4 in Wi-Fi only for *$189.99*. You can also increase the storage to 64GB for $209.99, and 128GB for $229.99. Just like the Apple Watch, the iPad mini 4 has been refurbished and is tested to be in proper working order.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

This article, "Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 Models to $110, Series 2 Starting at $145" first appeared on MacRumors.com

