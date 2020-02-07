Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Animated Apple TV+ Series 'Central Park'

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Apple today shared a trailer for "Central Park," an animated musical comedy that's coming to Apple TV+ on May 29.



Created by Loren Bouchard, known for "Bob's Burgers," the new series follows a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and the world.



Apple has already ordered 26 episodes of the show, split into two 13-episode seasons. Season 1 premieres in May, and the first three episodes will be available at launch with one episode premiering per week after that.



The voice cast for "Central Park" includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.

