Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Animated Apple TV+ Series 'Central Park'

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Apple today shared a trailer for "Central Park," an animated musical comedy that's coming to Apple TV+ on May 29.

Created by Loren Bouchard, known for "Bob's Burgers," the new series follows a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and the world.

Apple has already ordered 26 episodes of the show, split into two 13-episode seasons. Season 1 premieres in May, and the first three episodes will be available at launch with one episode premiering per week after that.

The voice cast for "Central Park" includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.
This article, "Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Animated Apple TV+ Series 'Central Park'" first appeared on MacRumors.com

 Central Park Season 1 Trailer A musical walk in the park. Watch Central Park on May 29 on the Apple TV app. Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy® Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park. The series...

