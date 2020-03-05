Logitech Launches New POWERED 3-in-1 Dock for Wirelessly Charging iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Logitech today debuted a new series of POWERED wireless charging options, which includes a POWERED Stand, a POWERED Pad, and a POWERED 3-in-1 dock for charging iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
Priced at $129.99, Logitech's POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock is a compact charger that accommodates an iPhone in an upright charging position alongside an AirPods (or second iPhone) charging space at the bottom of the dock and a matching upright pedestal for charging an Apple Watch.
Logitech's POWERED Wireless Charging Stand, priced at $59.99, is a simple upright charging solution that's designed to work with an iPhone that supports Qi-based wireless charging. It also works with AirPods and AirPods Pro models equipped with a Wireless Charging Case.
Logitech's POWERED Wireless Charging Pad, priced at $40, is the company's simplest charging option of the three. It's a standard square-shaped Qi-based wireless charger that has a clean, no frills design.
All three of Logitech's new POWERED wireless chargers can be purchased in graphite or white, with additional lilac and blue sage colors available for the Pad. They all charge Apple's iPhones at 7.5W, which is the maximum charging speed supported at this time.
Logitech says that there are a combination of internal heat sensors and algorithms that are designed to manage temperature to prevent overheating and ensure optimal power for the quickest charging.
The new POWERED charging options can be purchased from the Logitech website in the U.S. and Canada starting today.
