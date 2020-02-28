Apple Highlights AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation in New Ad

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Apple today shared a new AirPods Pro ad titled "Snap" on its YouTube channel. The two-minute video revolves around a woman taking advantage of AirPods Pro features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode while navigating a busy city.



"AirPods Pro offer unprecedented control," says Apple. "Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode to interact with the world around you."



Apple released the higher-end AirPods Pro in October 2019 with several improvements over regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water and sweat resistance, along with a new in-ear design. AirPods Pro are priced at $249 in the United States, while regular AirPods with a wireless charging case are $199.



Last week, it was rumored that a new entry-level version of AirPods Pro will enter production by the second quarter of 2020, but no further details have been shared. It has been speculated that the earphones could end up being third-generation regular AirPods with the same design and sound quality as AirPods Pro, but without active noise cancelation.



